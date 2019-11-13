Russian National Guard strikes up its band in Hainan

HAIKOU, November 13. /TASS/. The military band of the Russian National Guard performed a large-scale concert program in China's Hainan province, which was highly appreciated by the audience, the department of culture and tourism of the island reported.

The military band performed such famous songs as Katyusha, Troika, Black Eyes, Moscow Nights, as well as the Chinese Jasmine Flower and Hero's Song.

"The Hainan audience was very impressed by the songs and dance repertoire of Russian artists," the department for cultural and tourism affairs said in a statement.

Earlier, the band, led by Major General Viktor Eliseev, toured China, performing most famous Russian folk and military songs in Beijing.

"We often come to China and every time we are delighted with this people, we are surprised by its success, progress, energy and love for their country," Viktor Eliseev emphasized in an interview with a TASS correspondent.

The National Guard military band was created in 1973 and inherited the best traditions of Soviet art of military song and dance. It consists of more than 100 artists, including a male choir, a dance ensemble, an orchestra, soloists, and a children's military ensemble. More than 20 members of this band, having performed in more than 70 countries, were awarded honorary government awards. Since 1995, the ensemble was on tour in China over 15 times and gained wide popularity among the Chinese people.