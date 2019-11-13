Austrian foreign minister to visit cultural forum in St. Petersburg Nov 14-16

VIENNA, November 13. /TASS/. Austria’s Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, who also holds the positon of the Minister of Culture at the Chancellor’s office, will participate in the International Cultural Forum in St. Petersburg on November 14-16, Russia’s ambassador to Austria, Dmitry Lyubinsky, said on Wednesday.

Schallenberg will lead a large Austrian delegation.

"On the sidelines of the forum the Russian and Austrian culture ministers will hold bilateral negotiations and sign a joint statement on the rules of holding a Russia-Austria 2020/2021 Cross Year of Literature and Theater," Lyubinsky said on his Facebook page.

Also, there will be a meeting of co-chairs of the Russian-Austrian public forum called the Sochi Dialogue. The president of the Salzburg music festival will present a jubilee program timed for its 100th anniversary in 2020.

The 8th St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum will be held on November 14-16, culture codes amid globalization being its main theme. TASS is the forum’s general information partner and photo host agency. Also, it will hold a special discussion on mass communications for cultural workers and international mass media.