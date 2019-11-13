Individuals acting as foreign agents will report on financing from abroad — MP

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Individuals recognized as foreign agents will have to report to Russia’s Justice Ministry if they are bankrolled from abroad, Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee for Information Policy, Information Technologies and Communications Leonid Levin told reporters on Wednesday.

"A final list will be drawn up by the Justice Ministry," Levin said, explaining that those legal entities included in the list will have to report on their funding. "This norm will definitely become binding in terms of cooperation between legal entities and the Justice Ministry," the lawmaker stressed.

Earlier on Wednesday, the lower house’s relevant committee voted in favor of passing in the second and final reading a bill on regulating the activity of foreign media outlets recognized as foreign agents. Under this legislation, individuals can be branded as foreign agents if they cooperate with foreign media outlets and are sponsored by them. The bill is due to be considered in the second reading next week.