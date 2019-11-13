Russian, French students to compete in writing best stories about the future

PARIS, November 13. /TASS/. The project dubbed Dear Tomorrow within the framework of the Russian-French forum of civil societies Trianon Dialogue officially kicked off on Tuesday. The participants will compete at writing essays on human interaction with new technologies. According to deputy head of Russia's Federal Press and Communications Agency Vladimir Grigoriev, the young authors will be awarded with trips to Russia and France, as well as further support.

"Today we are starting the Dear Tomorrow contest, — said official speaking at a conference marking the educational project's opening ceremony. — This competition is not only about drawing young authors to scientific culture. I would like to emphasize once again the fact our culture officials have already mentioned — this is about drawing schoolchildren to ethical issues of the intellectual future."

The rules of the game

According to the rules, students aged 15 to 18 will have to write an essay on the topic of human interaction with artificial intelligence in the future, the language (Russian or French) is optional. The essays will be accepted on a digital platform of the Trianon Dialogue website and partner websites starting next week. Throughout the whole application period, the French network of creative workshops Laboratoire des Histoires and the Rusnano School League will be holding events (conferences, seminars) to boost the participation in the project and increase an interest in it.

The competition is intended mailnly to develop children's interest in the scientific culture, broaden their knowledge of the partner-state, as well as strengthen ties between the young generations of Russia and France, which was also repeatedly stated during the conference. In particular, Russia's First Deputy Minister of Education Pavel Zenkovich also emphasized that the organizers would further enhance bilateral ties, and expressed hope that the ideas of the participants they had developed in their works would be implemented. “I am sure that we will have more new ideas from them than from the experts sitting at these sites,” he said.

The winners will become stars

“We will try to make this competition, its results known to every pupil in Russia. I think our French counterparts will also make information about this competition available in their schools. This, of course, is an important means of motivation,” said Grigoriev. — We will try to make the winners of this contest stars in Russia and France, launch joint programs for them to visit the most interesting research institutes in both countries, and also organize some kind of a joint holiday in Russia and France."

The project coordinator praised the relevant Russian and French departments, as well as the foreign ministries of both countries for their help in organizing the event. Grigoriev also praised the collaboration with Laboratoire des Histoires and the Rusnano School League, adding that first results of the literary competition will be announced in April-May 2020.

“This partnership is extremely important. This competition develops writing and reading skills, and also generally instills a good taste in literature,” said in turn the deputy head of the General Directorate of School Education at the French Ministry of National Education, Xavier Turion, who also took part in the conference. “We are particularly pleased that this initiative is being promoted by two civic organizations: the School League from the Russian side and the Laboratoire des Histoires from France,” he pointed out.

The French representative noted that "education in the spirit of innovation should be mixed with a critical and ethical mindset." He added that, “no matter how far technical progress brought us, a teacher’s figure should always remain the most important one.”