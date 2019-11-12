FATF upbeat on Russia’s efforts to fight money laundering

"Just recently, Russia gave an account at the FATF venue, which was preceded by a whole lot of work. The work had lasted for nearly a year and a half. This is the fourth assessment for Russia," the official said. "We eventually managed to successfully defend the report at the FATF. Thus, this is a milestone indicator, we joined ranks of the ‘top five’ countries," Chikhanchin pointed out.

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has given Russia good marks for its effort to beef up its anti-money laundering system, head of the Russian Federal Financial Monitoring Service (Rosfinmonitoring) Yuri Chikhanchin said on Tuesday at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

The Russian report presented to the FATF will be used for assessing ratings at "the UN, the OECD, the G20, the G7, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank," he noted.

The FATF noted that Russia has made the necessary political decisions to establish an anti-money laundering system and support interaction among different authorities at the national level, Chikhanchin said. "The regulatory framework to combat the financing of terrorism is well developed and we have actually started work at present on the transparency of financial institutions and business at large," he added.

Rosfinmonitoring is the key functional component of Russia’s system to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) and Russian authorities have a deep understanding of the risks existing in the country. In particular, a reliable legislative base is in place to combat terrorism financing in Russia, the FATF noted in its report. The next performance report of the Russian AML/CFT system will be presented in February 2023.