Greenpeace demands that Russia bans single-use plastic products

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Greenpeace Russia has addressed Russian Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dmitry Kobylkin with the demand to ban production of single-use plastics, namely, plastic bags, cotton swabs and plastic straws, the organization’s press service informs.

"It is necessary to implement urgent measures to reduce and avoid contamination of the Russian territory by single-use products, containers and packaging, fishing supplies and fishing nets, which must adhere to the top Russian state policies in the area of waste management. First and foremost, we offer to consider introducing a ban on the turnover (production, implementation and use, namely in the service sector) of single-use non-extractable and difficult to recycle products (composite, consisting of many layers, unmarked products), containers and packaging used for non-medical purposes," the address notes.

According to Greenpeace, Russia must ban plastic bags, containers and dishes (food containers, cups, cup lids, and cutlery), plastic-based cotton swabs, wet wipes, plastic straws for cups and balloons, plastic straws for sweets.

"We urge the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment as a state body charged with implementing the state policy and legislative regulation in the sphere of waste management to address the government of the Russian Federation with the offers listed in this letter on regulating the turnover of single-use plastic products, containers and packaging used for non-medical purposes, fishing nets and supplies," the letter stresses.