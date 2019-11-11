Russian traveler aims to break record on longest hot air balloon trip

KRASNOYARSK, November 11. /TASS/. Russian traveler Fyodor Konyukhov aims to break the record on the longest ever trip on a hot air balloon with the volume of 10 thousand cubic meters, he told reporters in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk.

"I have broken all ballooning records, however, a Japanese man had the longest distance covered with 10 thousand cubic meters (the volume of the balloon - TASS). <…> He covered 3,500 km with 10 thousand cubic meters. We want to beat this, so that we would be first in this area as well," Konyukhov said.