Lisov's defense team hopes he will not to prison in US

NEW YORK, November 11. / TASS /. The defense team of the Russian programmer Stanislav Lisov, who had previously pleaded guilty in New York to conspiring to commit a hacker attack, are pushing not to have him serve a prison sentence in the United States, his lawyer Arkady Bukh told TASS on Sunday.

As Bukh stated, the defense intends to submit letters and other materials to the court in the coming days, which speak in favor of the fact that the Russian citizen does not deserve imprisonment. As the lawyer explained, this is evidence that Lisov is "a good person who took a wrong turn once in his lifetime."

The lawyer noted that, following consultations between the defense and the prosecutor's office, the judge is not currently obliged to sentence the Russian to any minimum term of imprisonment. "Theoretically, a judge can sentence him to the time that he has already served," said Bukh. In this case, the Russian will be immediately released. The defense hopes for this an outcome. The sentencing at the Southern District of New York State Federal Court is scheduled for November 21. Last week, the prosecutor’s office filed a petition for Lisov to be sentenced to five years in prison.

Lisov was arrested by Spain in January 2017 and extradited to the United States in January 2018. In February of this year, he pleaded guilty on one of two counts. The US authorities accused Lisov of creating the NeverQuest (Never Quest) malware to steal bank data and personal information. Initially, he could have face imprisonment of up to 35 years.

According to prosecutors, by using NeverQuest, hackers tried to steal millions of dollars. According to U.S. authorities, starting on June 2012 to January 2015 Lisov participated in the creation of NeverQuest, as well as the management of the computer network used to spread the virus.