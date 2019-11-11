Number of kids in orphanages since 2015 down by 46% - Education Ministry

MOSCOW, November 11. / TASS /. The number of orphans who are brought up in Russian orphanages has decreased by nearly 50% between 2015-2019, the Russian Education Ministry told TASS on Monday.

"The number of identified orphans and children without parental care continues to decline. Since 2015, the number of orphans who were brought up in orphanages has decreased by 46% - from 87,200 in 2015 to 47,100 in early 2019. The number of orphanages has decreased by 20%," the spokesperson said. The Ministry also noted a positive trend: over the past year, 9.2% more orphans were transferred to families than identified were identified as needing state care. The second Monday of November marks World Orphans Day. Its task is to draw public attention to the social problem of orphanages and children without parents.