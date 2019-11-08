‘Day of Russian Cinema’ to be held in India on November 20-28, says organizer

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. The ‘Day of the Russian Cinema’ forum will be held in the Indian city of Panaji on November 20-28, Maria Lemesheva, the project’s producer, and chief editor the KinoReporter, magazine told TASS on Friday.

"This year, Russia will act as a partner state for the 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI-50) that will be held in Panaji on November 20-28," Lemesheva said. "We are happy to present the best Russian films of the closing year to the Indian audience in order to bolster existing cultural ties."

The Russian delegation will take part in the festival’s opening ceremony, where cinema representatives of both countries, along with Russian Ambassador to India Nikolai Kudashev and other officials will be present, she said.

The cinema forum will start with "Hero" by Karen Oganesyan. The festival’s guests will also watch "Abigail" by Alexander Boguslavsky, "Once In Trubchevsk" by Larisa Sadilova, "Beanpole" by Kantemir Balaganov and other movies.

"The development of Russian-Indian relations in the humanitarian sphere has special importance for both countries, and there is great potential for building up cultural cooperation. This year, Russia will act as a partner for the 50th anniversary of the International Film Festival of India, which points to serious success in consolidating bilateral contacts. Our goal is to create joint films in the near future," the press service of the Russian Culture Ministry quoted Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky to TASS.

During the festival, the audience will be able to meet with the featured actors, while cultural figures will have a chance to share their experience and discuss prospects of further cooperation, Lemesheva said.