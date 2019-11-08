Austrian court releases former Russian Culture Ministry official on bail

"The individual concerned has been released on a 25,000 euro bail and barred from leaving Austria. He must stay at the Vienna address where he is registered and appear in court when necessary," the source said.

VIENNA, November 8. /TASS/. The Vienna Regional Criminal Court has released former Russian Culture Ministry official Boris Mazo on a 25,000 euro bail, barring him from leaving the country, a court source told TASS on Friday.

A Vienna prosecution source confirmed to TASS on Thursday that Austria had detained the former Russian official at Spain’s request.

Spanish police announced earlier that a former top Russian Culture Ministry official had been apprehended in Austria, while his ex-wife and son, both Russian nationals, had been detained in Spain. The Spanish authorities suspect them of money laundering.

Russian Culture Ministry cases

In Russia, Mazo is a defendant in a case against former Deputy Culture Minister Grigory Pirumov, charged with organizing a criminal community and fraud. The Russian Investigative Committee opened the case based on the Federal Security Service’s files related to the embezzlement of at least 450 mln rubles ($7 mln) allocated for the construction of the Hermitage Museum’s buildings.

Prior to that, Pirumov and Mazo were defendants in the so-called "art conservators’ case." On October 9, 2017, Pirumov was sentenced to 1.5 years in jail and a fine to the tune of 300,000 rubles ($4,700), but was freed in the courtroom as he had served out his sentence during a preliminary investigation and a court trial. Boris Mazo was slapped with an 18-month sentence and a 250,000-ruble fine ($3,900). He left Russia after the sentence had been passed. Earlier reports said that he was hiding in his Spanish mansion and had no plans to return to Russia.