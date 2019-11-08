Russian soldiers marching through Moscow's Red Square, Donald Trump in 'Titanic-like scene', riot police officers on fire in Chile, along with more of this week’s best snapshots. So, have a look at the world in pictures from the TASS photo gallery.
This week in photos: 1941 March on Red Square, Trump’s ‘Titanic’ pose, Chilean cop cries
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
A zoo keeper carries a pelican to move it to its winter enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo in Dvur Kralove nad Labem, Czech Republic, November 5© REUTERS/David W Cerny
Metropolitan Tikhon of Pskov and Porkhov, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky visiting the 18th Orthodox Russia Exhibition Forum held at the Manege Central Exhibition Hall, Moscow, Russia, November 4© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
A home-made steam train, designed by Pavel Chilin, rides on a make-shift railway across country house neighborhood in the settlement of Ulyanovka in Leningrad region, Russia, November 4© REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Servicemen are seen during a dress rehearsal of a march in Red Square marking the 78th anniversary of the 7 November 1941 October Revolution Parade, Moscow, Russia, November 5© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS
US President Donald Trump hugs Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki, during an event to honor the 2019 World Series champion Washington Nationals on the balcony of the White House in Washington, USA, November 4© AP Photo/Patrick Semansky
Preparing beluga whales to be transported from the so-called 'whale jail' to the release site in the Sea of Japan aboard the research vessel Professor Kaganovsky, Vladivostok, November 5. On October 24, a board of experts from the Russian Research Institute of Fisheries and Oceanography (VNIRO) decided to release the 50 remaining beluga whales into a bay near the Lazovsky Nature Reserve. 90 belugas and 11 orcas were captured there to be sold to Chinese amusement parks© VNIRO/TASS
Riot police officers on fire react during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, November 4© REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes attend a meeting to deliver the economic reform package at the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, November 5© REUTERS/Adriano Machado
A goal scored against Lokomotiv Moscow in their 2019-20 UEFA Champions League Group D football match against Juventus FC at RZD Arena, Moscow, Russia, November 6© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS
A murmuration of starlings is seen across the sky near the town of Gretna Green, Scotland, Britain, November 4© REUTERS/Phil Noble
