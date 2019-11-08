And Russia’s historic sites? Senator questions ‘sharing burden’ for rebuilding Notre Dame

"As for requests to share the burden of the reconstruction expenses, I am on the skeptical side, because we have enough sites in our own country that need government assistance," Kosachev pointed out.

SAMARA, November 8. /TASS/. Moscow should not financially assist the reconstruction of the Notre-Dame Cathedral, Chairman of the Russian Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev said in response to a TASS question on Friday.

In his view, there will be more than enough people in many countries willing to contribute to the reconstruction endeavor. According to Kosachev, Russia could send experts to carry out some distinct, unique work that no one else in the world can do. The senator believes this type of possibility could be considered.

A fire broke out at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral on April 15. Firefighters only managed to extinguish the blaze the next morning. The fire caused the building’s spire and most of its roof to collapse. According to preliminary information, it was the spire level that ignited and burst into flames, though its cause remains a mystery.

Russia was among the countries that offered assistance for the cathedral’s reconstruction. French Culture Minister Franck Riester said in October that a total of 104 mln euro had been contributed.