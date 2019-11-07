Russian, Hungarian environmental organizations sign cooperation agreement

PECS /Hungary/, November 7. /TASS/. Russia’s Green Cross and Hungary’s Energiapolitika 2000 environmental organizations have signed a cooperation agreement during the public forum-dialogue and exhibition Atomeco 2019, TASS reports from the event.

The Atomeco forum is taking place for the 13th time. This time, it is held outside of Russia for the first time, in the Hungarian city of Pecs. Hungary offered to hold the environmental forum on its territory this year due to its plans to construct two nuclear reactors at the existing Pecs power station.

Head of Russia’s Rosatom state corporation Alexei Likhachev said during a visit to Pecs in the run-up to the forum that Russia is ready to share its experience in communicating with the public during the implementation of nuclear projects.