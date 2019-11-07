Man who took his children from Swedish adoptive family returns to Russia

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Russian citizen Denis Lisov and his three daughters, whom he had taken from a Swedish adoptive family to Poland in April, is expected to arrive to Russia’s Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk early on Saturday, a source in the regional government told TASS on Thursday.

In early November, Lisov and his three daughters aged 12, six and four, returned to Russia from Poland, where they were detained by Polish border guards on Sweden’s request. They are now heading to Khabarovsk, where some of their relatives live.

"They are to arrive early on [November 9], they will depart on November 8," the source said.

After their arrival to Khabarovsk, the family will travel to their relatives living in the village of Skvortsovo. Regional authorities have already offered help with documents and social benefits. Besides, they will receive the necessary legal assistance and consultations.

In 2017, Swedish juvenile judicial bodies took the girls from their father after their mother had been hospitalized with a grave mental disease and placed them in a foster family of Lebanese origin.

In late March, Lisov, who was not deprived of his parental rights, took the daughters from the foster family. The Swedish authorities raised alert for the children.

In early April Lisov and his three daughters were detained by Polish border guards at Warsaw International Airport from where they planned to fly to Russia. They had arrived to Poland by ferry from Sweden.

Russian diplomats and lawyers in Poland defended the Lisovs, drawing the attention of the Polish law enforcement bodies to the provisions of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, according to which children cannot be separated from their parents.