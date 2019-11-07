Russian diplomat not issued UK visa for media conference - spokeswoman

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, dismissed as fake news the UK’s claims that Russian delegates to a media conference in London in September faced no obstacles.

"The UK embassy in Moscow issued a comment on the issue, which says that they want to correct the Russian minister [Sergey Lavrov] and to say that Russian media were accredited and took part in the London conference, they gave a list of those [media outlets]; RT and Sputnik were not accredited for their active role in spreading disinformation; and, thirdly, a representative of the Russian embassy in London received an accreditation for the conference, but did not use it. This is a fake," Zakharova told the Conference on Freedom of the Media and Safety of Journalists in the Russian Federation and the OSCE Region: Challenges and Opportunities in the Digital Age.

Zakharova went on to say that a representative of the Russian Embassy in London was not supposed to take part in the event. Instead, the conference was to be attended by Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of Information and Press Maxim Buyakevich, who is in charge of international contacts.

"He did not receive the visa neither before the conference, nor on the day after it began, nor in two days," she said. "He got his passport back only a week later, and there was no visa in it."

Earlier, during the Conference on Freedom of the Media and Safety of Journalists in the Russian Federation and the OSCE Region: Challenges and Opportunities in the Digital Age, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov criticized the denial of accreditation for RT and Sputnik to the media conference in London in September.