Paris Climate Agreement enters into force for Russia

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. The Paris Climate Agreement has entered into force for Russia on November 6, according to Russia’s state website containing legal information.

According to the Agreement, it "shall enter into force on the thirtieth day after the date on which at least 55 Parties to the Convention [on Climate Change] accounting in total for at least an estimated 55% of the total global greenhouse gas emissions have deposited their instruments of ratification, acceptance, approval or accession." The United Nations secretary general is the Depositary of the Agreement.

The Paris Climate Agreement, signed at the COP 21 UN Climate Change Conference in the French capital on December 12, 2015, sets a goal of keeping global warming below two degrees Celsius compared to the pre-industrial average by 2100.

On September 21, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed a decree on the country’s accession to the Paris Agreement.