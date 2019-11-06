Poll says more than half of Russians trust police

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. More than half (54%) of polled Russians trust police officers in their region, with the transportation cops (66%) enjoying the highest level of confidence, according to a survey carried out by the Russian National Public Opinion Research Center.
"A total of 54% of those polled trust police officers of their region. This indicator hardly changed when compared to last year (57% in 2018)," according to the materials. That said, the trust indicator stood at 35% in 2012.
Overall, one-third of the respondents (36% against 14% in 2009) view police work in their region in a positive light, and almost half (47%) took a neutral stance toward it. Russians trust transport police officers the most (66%), followed by duty officers (63%), local police inspectors (59%), youth liaison officers (57%) and detectives (55%).
In addition, the image of a police officer in the minds of the Russians is more positive than negative. "Upon choosing between several pairs of characteristics opposite in their meaning, our compatriots see a typical Russian cop as a clean-cut (77%), strong (56%), polite (55%), ready to help (55%), brave (54%) and industrious (54%) person," the state-run pollster reported.
The poll was carried out on November 1, 2019, among 1,600 respondents aged over 18 by telephone. The maximum range of error does not exceed 2.5% with a 95% probability.