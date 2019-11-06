Over 200 Ukrainian reporters affected in 2019 by now due to their professional activity

"In 10 months, 208 journalists in Ukraine have been affected due to their professional activity. <…> Personally, I was subjected to beatings, threats, public pressure, searches, interrogations. Last year, people kicked the doors open to the IMI office," she said.

KIEV, November 6. /TASS/. Safety of over 200 journalists in Ukraine has been undermined this year due to their professional activity, head of the Institute of Mass Information (IMI) Oksana Romanyuk said on Wednesday during a parliamentary hearing on journalists’ safety.

According to Romanyuk, out of 208 documented cases, 147 are related to physical violence, "which presents the biggest problem for Ukrainian journalists."

Reporters working in Donbass, investigative journalists, photographers, video operators, and regional journalists are among those most affected, the IMI head said.

Earlier, head of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) Committee on Freedom of Speech Nestor Shufrych informed that since 1992, over 60 reporters had been killed in Ukraine, while the majority of murders remain unsolved. He pointed to the ineffective work by law enforcement bodies as one of the reasons for this.