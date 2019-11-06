Kremlin assures probable return to five-year college system won’t affect most professions

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. The possibility of bringing back the five-year higher education system, instead of undergraduate and postgraduate programs based on the Bologna Process, will concern a narrow range of professions, the Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

Peskov commented on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s remarks at a Tuesday session of the Council on the Russian Language that future teachers could again be trained for five years under a specialist program instead of the current two-tier system providing a bachelor’s and then a master’s degree.

"That was [said] in the context of certain professions, and of certain situations," Peskov clarified, urging not to interpret Putin’s statements differently. He stressed that the question was only about training future teachers, but was unrelated to general issues.