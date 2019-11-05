Russian language faces onslaught by nationalists, primeval Russophobes

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is worried by the war declared in some countries against the Russian language by those whom he described as "primeval Russophobes."

"These days we are faced with attempts at artificially, rudely and unceremoniously reducing the space of the Russian language around the world and forcing it to the periphery," Putin said at a meeting of the Council on the Russian Language on Tuesday.

"The war on the Russian language has been declared by not just primeval Russophobes, which is much in sight. It’s common knowledge that various marginal types and aggressive nationalists have been rather active in this respect. Regrettably, in some countries this becomes an official policy," Putin said.

In the president's opinion, behind this policy one finds "the very same pressure and direct violation of human rights, including the right to use the mother tongue, culture and historical memory."

"We, our country, bear special responsibility for preserving, developing and spreading the Russian language and Russian literature," Putin stated.

The Russian president cautioned against calling the Russian language "a weapon" because, according to him, it would fuel attempts to fight against it.