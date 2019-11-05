{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Investigative Committee brings charges against suspected killer of minor in Naryan-Mar

An accused the man pled guilty and repented, the IC said

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Investigators have brought charges against a suspected killer of a six-year-old boy at a childcare center in Naryan-Mar, Denis Pozdeyev, Russia’s Investigative Committee told the media on Tuesday.

"The investigative bodies of Russia’s Investigative Committee in the Arkhangelsk Region and Nenets Autonomous Region have charged a 36-year-old jobless resident of Naryan-Mar under Part 2 of Article 105 of Russia’s Criminal Code (killing of a minor)," the Investigative Committee said.

"When questioned in the capacity of an accused the man pled guilty and repented. He told the investigator that on the eve of the killing he had been drinking," the IC said. "The accused is to undergo comprehensive psychological and psychiatric examination in hospital."

Also, charges have been brought against an employee of the private security agency for providing services failing to meet the requirements of security and health of consumers under six years of age that resulted in negligent death (Part 2 of Article 238 of the Criminal Code). The security guard admitted partial guilt.

Both men have been remanded in custody for two months. A criminal case is being investigated over suspected negligence by the child care center’s personnel, who failed to guarantee the boy’s safety at the preschool care center under Part 2 of Article 293 of the Criminal Code (death by negligence).

According to the investigators, a local resident identified as Denis Pozdeyev on October 31 approached the door of a childcare center in Naryan Mar and pushed the intercom button. The security guard opened the entrance door without leaving his room, because he thought the man was the parent of one of the pupils. Pozdeyev walked up the stairs to the second floor and entered a dormitory during the midday nap. A woman teacher tried to block his way, but the man pushed her aside and stabbed a six-year-old boy with a knife. The boy died instantly. Another woman teacher called for help, and a steward pushed the alarm button. The childcare center’s personnel detained the attacker till police and national guards arrived.

Russia has found good solutions to cybersecurity, says PM Medvedev
When asked about Russian developments in the IT sector, Medvedev pointed out that there were some achievements, but it was premature to call them fantastic
Iran activates more uranium enrichment centrifuges
The head of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization noted, that the country’s low-enriched uranium production rose by 10 times in the past two months
Putin sacks 11 generals of Interior, Emergencies Ministries, Investigative Committee
The president dismissed six generals of the Emergencies Ministry, four - of the Interior Ministry and one general of the Investigative Committee
Russia’s Kovalev loses fight with Mexico’s Alvarez
He failis to defend WBO light heavyweight title
Russia’s Orion attack drone arrives for troops after Syria experience — source
The drone in its attack configuration can carry up to four missiles, the source said
Airbnb bans ‘party house' after mass shooting in California
This decision was made after five people were shot at a California home rented using the website
Damascus hails implementation of Russian-Turkish memorandum - ambassador
Turkish Armed Forces are being deployed to northeastern Syria. "We view this situation as an invasion", Riyad Haddad stressed
Russkiy Mir projects promote Russian cultural values, says Putin
The president drew special attention to the specific cultural atmosphere in the city of Yaroslavl and expressed confidence that it would inspire participants in the Assembly for constructive work
Sukhoi Su-34 plane nicknamed ‘Duckling:’ Russian Aerospace Force’s best bomber
Unique aerial surveying and combat capabilities of Russia’s advanced warplane
Russia, China not seeking military alliance — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the relations between Moscow and Beijing are now at the highest level ever
Roscosmos replaces Angara rocket with Soyuz-2.1 for Gonets launch in 2021
Previously the launch of those space vehicles were planned on the Angara carrier rocket
No plans to extend visa-free stay in Thailand for Russian tourists, says official
According to Russian first deputy head of the government office Sergei Prikhodko Thailand is a popular vacationing destination for Russians
'Witness' says he has no information about MH17 air disaster over Donbass
The Ukrainian secret services who kidnapped the former air defense commander last summer and investigative officials from Australia and the Netherlands were trying to make him testify Russia and the Donetsk militia were involved in the crash, according to Tsemakh
Russia is for joint efforts with ASEAN to de-monopolize high-tech industry - Medvedev
According to Russian Prime Minister, new technological solutions are great opportunities for people, businesses and states
Russia not against transiting gas via Ukraine, Kiev does not want it - Kremlin
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Ukraine needs continuing gas transit through its territory
US seeks major arms control deal with Russia and China, Trump says
"I think they would both like to do it especially as we are talking about nuclear weapons", US President told
Russian Embassy in London criticizes BBC for filming three-part drama on Skripals case
The release date of the film has not been yet announced
Russia’s state arms seller exports weapons worth over $11 bln in 2019
Despite fierce competition, in 2019 Rosoboronexport has already managed to supply products to 43 countries to the amount of more than $11 billion and signed over 800 contracts for future deliveries
Corvette Gremyashchiy to carry Tsirkon hypersonic missiles, says Putin
According to experts, it is impossible to intercept this missile with the existing missile interceptor means
Russian citizen Burkov detained in Israel hopes to return to Russia
Burkov also called the decision of Israeli Justice Minister Amir Ohana to extradite him to the United States "aggressive"
Free Syrian Army opens fire against US convoy heading to Iraq - Russia’s Defense Ministry
On October 9, Turkey launched a military incursion into northern Syria, codenaming it Operation Peace Spring, with the Turkish Armed Forces and the Ankara-backed Free Syrian Army carrying it out
Russia favors creation of Greater Eurasian Partnership with ASEAN, SCO - Medvedev
Medvedev said that Russia seeks to create the most favorable business environment in the EAEU with clear and understandable business rules
Russia considers US Indo-Pacific region concept challenge for ASEAN - PM
Dmitry Medvedev noted that Russia stands for fair competition and respect the right of states to independently choose their future
Naftogaz demands $12.3bln from Gazprom in new claims
The bulk worth $11.8 billion was an amount of compensation Gazprom should pay for its refusal to reconsider the tariff from March 13, 2018 until December 31, 2019
Russian embassy concerned over UK air chief marshal statement on confrontation with Russia
Earlier, the UK top brass accused Moscow of "growing confrontational approach," which led to the British government admitting that "the underwater battle space had changed"
Turkey refutes reports of strikes on US-led coalition forces in Syria - statement
Meanwhile, the Kurdish news agency Firat reported earlier on Sunday that Turkish artillery conducted strikes against the border settlements of Rashidiyah and al-Kasimiyah
US Army unlikely to change caliber quickly over costs and ballistics specifics — expert
Earlier, reports emerged that the Pentagon plans to create next-generation arms for the 6.8mm instead of the 5.56mm caliber to pierce new Russian and Chinese armor vests reliably
Latest Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile systems arrive for Russia’s Baltic Fleet
The systems have arrived for the troops after successful drills with a live-fire exercise
Russian military inspectors to hold observation flights over Germany, Italy this week
The observation flights will be held between November 4 and 8
Press review: Russian-Cuban economic prospects and Moscow’s plan to test latest nukes
Top stories of the Russian press on Wednesday, October 30
Tests of latest BMP-2M infantry vehicle to be completed by December - source
The vehicle received a new module with a fire control system, improved crew awareness, new commander and gunner sights, automatic grenade launcher, and an anti-tank system
Medvedev dubs as promising sales of Russian aircraft to Thailand
Among other fields of cooperation, he mentioned cybersecurity and infrastructure
Denmark grants permit for construction of Nord Stream 2 pipeline in its waters
To date, Nord Stream 2 has been built by more than 80% and the commissioning is scheduled for the end of 2019
US seeking to wreck entire arms control system — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that "the international community will ultimately speak up in favor of saving the system that ensures strategic stability"
Ukraine's militants violate ceasefire 13 times in one day - DPR
The total number of projectiles used by the UAF is 142
Kiev voices protest over Russian MP’s visit to Donbass
Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry has described Alexei Zhuravlev’s trip to Donbass as "a gross violation by Russia of Ukraine’s state sovereignty and territorial integrity"
Butina says being in US prison was 'torture'
The Russian national pointed out, that she had been convicted only because she was Russian
Russian world always open to cooperation, collaboration - Putin
The head of state awarded some foreign nationals for merits in strengthening peace, friendship, cooperation and understanding between the nations
Russia’s PM does not rule out Russia-ASEAN joint naval exercises
Answering a question about Russia’s contribution to enhancing ASEAN's maritime security capabilities, Dmitry Medvedev emphasized that Russia is already working on this
Press review: NASA begs Roscosmos for seats on Soyuz and what’s fueling Kurdish separatism
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, November 1
Construction of Moscow-Kazan highway to start in 2020
It will be fully completed by 2027
Serbia considering asking Russia for long-term loan to purchase S-400 systems — media
Serbia’s military and state leadership was impressed by the efficiency of the S-400 system during the recent drills, according to the newspaper
No prospects for dialogue between Russia, US lawmakers - Russian senator
Konstantin Kosachev noted, that there is actually an anti-Russian consensus in the US Congress
EAEU open to signing free trade deals with Asian countries - Russian PM
Dmitry Medvedev noted that free trade agreements had already been signed with Vietnam, Singapore and China
Foreign Ministry: Sarmat, Avangard systems may be included in New START treaty
The New START treaty took effect in 2011 for a period of ten years
Trials of Angara carrier rockets to continue, says Russian space agency
Serial production of Angara will be started in 2023 at the Polyot Production Association
Denmark’s permit not crucial in implementation of Nord Stream 2 project - Kremlin
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out that Nord Stream 2 is a commercially viable project for European countries
Chief of anti-extremism center for Ingushetia shot dead in Moscow
According to earlier reports, shooting was heard near building 2 on Academician Anokhin Street
Russian people capable of responding to any challenge - Putin
The president pointed out, that "people’s unity is the most solid foundation for Russia’s successful development, as well as their loyalty to the values of peace and mutual trust"
