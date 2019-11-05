Investigative Committee brings charges against suspected killer of minor in Naryan-Mar

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Investigators have brought charges against a suspected killer of a six-year-old boy at a childcare center in Naryan-Mar, Denis Pozdeyev, Russia’s Investigative Committee told the media on Tuesday.

"The investigative bodies of Russia’s Investigative Committee in the Arkhangelsk Region and Nenets Autonomous Region have charged a 36-year-old jobless resident of Naryan-Mar under Part 2 of Article 105 of Russia’s Criminal Code (killing of a minor)," the Investigative Committee said.

"When questioned in the capacity of an accused the man pled guilty and repented. He told the investigator that on the eve of the killing he had been drinking," the IC said. "The accused is to undergo comprehensive psychological and psychiatric examination in hospital."

Also, charges have been brought against an employee of the private security agency for providing services failing to meet the requirements of security and health of consumers under six years of age that resulted in negligent death (Part 2 of Article 238 of the Criminal Code). The security guard admitted partial guilt.

Both men have been remanded in custody for two months. A criminal case is being investigated over suspected negligence by the child care center’s personnel, who failed to guarantee the boy’s safety at the preschool care center under Part 2 of Article 293 of the Criminal Code (death by negligence).

According to the investigators, a local resident identified as Denis Pozdeyev on October 31 approached the door of a childcare center in Naryan Mar and pushed the intercom button. The security guard opened the entrance door without leaving his room, because he thought the man was the parent of one of the pupils. Pozdeyev walked up the stairs to the second floor and entered a dormitory during the midday nap. A woman teacher tried to block his way, but the man pushed her aside and stabbed a six-year-old boy with a knife. The boy died instantly. Another woman teacher called for help, and a steward pushed the alarm button. The childcare center’s personnel detained the attacker till police and national guards arrived.