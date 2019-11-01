Over 200 participants to attend Moscow-hosted OSCE conference on media freedom — diplomat

VOLGOGRAD, November 1. /TASS/. The OSCE conference on media freedom, to be hosted by Moscow on November 6, will bring together more than 200 participants, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Friday.

"The conference on ‘Freedom of the Media and Safety of Journalists in the Russian Federation and the OSCE region’ will be held in Moscow on November 6, its subtitle, in particular, will be devoted to challenges and opportunities in the digital age," the diplomat said.

"It will be held under the aegis of the Office of the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media and with the support of the Russian Foreign Ministry," Zakharova informed. "More than 200 representatives from federal ministries, agencies, government entities, Russian and foreign journalist and expert society and academic circles will take part in the event," she added.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir will speak at the opening of the conference.

The Foreign Ministry expects that the conference will become a major media event both in Russia and abroad, Zakharova stressed.