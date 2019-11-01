Donald and Melania Trump host a Halloween event at the White House, Chilean protester appear dressed up as Joker, Maria Butina returns home, along with more of this week’s best snapshots. So, have a look at the world in pictures from the TASS photo gallery.
This week in photos: Halloween at the White House, Joker protesting, and Butina comes home
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hand out candy to children in costumes during a Halloween event at the White House in Washington, USA, October 28© EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
Raccoons eat a pumpkin during Halloween celebrations at the zoo in Kiev, Ukraine, October 29© REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
One of the indigenous leaders from Brazil attends a talk about human rights violations they face and the forest fires that ravage the Amazon and other regions, at a hearing with MPs from D66, GroenLinks and the Party for the Animals, in The Hague, The Netherlands, October 20© EPA-EFE/PHIL NIJHUIS
Roman Romanov, chairman of the Memory Fund, director of the State Museum of GULAG's History, and Russian Presidential Adviser Valery Fadeyev, chairman of the Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights, during Bell of Memory, an event to commemorate the victims of political repression, by the Wall of Grief monument on Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Political Repression, Moscow, October 30© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
Sculptor Georgy Frangulyan, Russia's Special Presidential Envoy for International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoi and Russia's President Vladimir Putin at a ceremony to unveil a statue of Russian politician Yevgeny Primakov, Moscow, Russia, October 29© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
People gather to commemorate victims of Soviet repressions during the Great Terror at Levashovo Memorial cemetery, St.Petersburg, Russia, October 30, 2019. About 45000 of the executed were buried in the Levashovo cemetery in 1937-1953© AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky
An anti-government protester dressed as the Joker holding a Mapuche flag, strikes a pose in front of police near La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago, Chile, October 30. Chilean President Sebastian Pinera cancelled two major international summits after nearly two weeks of nationwide protests over economic inequality© AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd
Participants prepare their hot air balloons at the Flutuar - III Coruche Ballooning Festival, in Coruche, Portugal, October 29© EPA-EFE/MIGUEL A. LOPES
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova and Russian citizen Maria Butina are seen at the Sheremetyevo International Airport after Butina's arrival from the US, Moscow, Russia, October 26. Butina was arrested in July 2018 in Washington DC, US over suspected activity as an agent of Russia; in November 2018, Butina was released from jail on October 25© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS
Sibir Novosibirsk player celebrate after their 2019/2020 KHL Regular Season ice hockey match against Atvomobilist Yekaterinburg at the Sibir Ice Sports Palace, Novosibirsk, Russia, October 29. Sibir Novosibirsk won 3-0© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS
A passenger airliner flies past the structure of the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center in Shenzhen, China, October 31© AP Photo/Andy Wong
Jupiter, the world's only spotted seal born and grown in vitro, during a training session at Primorsky Aquarium, Vladivostok, Russia, October 31© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
High winds fuel hot embers from a burning oak tree near Windsor, California, USA, October 29© EPA-EFE/PETER DASILVA
Turkey plans to return 2 million refugees to Syria's north
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that the return of refugees to northern Syria "should be carried out in accordance with international law"
Denmark grants permit for construction of Nord Stream 2 pipeline in its waters
To date, Nord Stream 2 has been built by more than 80% and the commissioning is scheduled for the end of 2019
Press review: Did IS ringleader’s death deep-six IS and Russia’s SWIFT answer for Asia
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, October 28
Increase in agriculture export may lead to food shortages in Russia, say experts
Russia’s agriculture exports should reach $45 bln as set by Putin in the decree to be implemented by 2024
Russian latest nuclear-powered sub test-fires torpedoes during trials in White Sea
On October 29, the ) lead nuclear-powered submarine Knyaz Vladimir (Prince Vladimir) submarine test-fired a Bulava intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time during trials in the White Sea
Russia, China not planning to create military alliance, Lavrov says
According to Lavrov, Russia’s ties with China "have never been at such a good and confidential level in all areas"
Russia unaware of serious clashes between Turkish, Syrian military, Lavrov says
The Russian foreign minister was speaking about the zone of the October 22 Russian-Turkish memorandum
NATO’s possible strengthening in Black Sea of no threat to Crimea, experts say
One of the experts stated that there had existed a real threat of NATO gaining a foothold in Crimea before 2014, when the peninsula was still part of Ukraine
Putin will skip APEC summit in Chile
Russia will be represented at the APEC summit at another but likewise high level, the Kremlin spokesman said
Russia’s military base in Armenia to double combat potential after new weaponry delivery
Russia’s defense chief Sergei Shoigu inspected the 102nd military base in Armenia on Tuesday
Military diplomats from 55 countries examine Russian Pacific Fleet’s weapons
More than 100 military diplomats from 55 countries arrived in Vladivostok on a two-day visit
Press review: Fallout from US House’s Armenian genocide move and Trump’s pick for US envoy
Top stories of the Russian press on Thursday, October 31
Press review: Russian-Cuban economic prospects and Moscow’s plan to test latest nukes
Top stories of the Russian press on Wednesday, October 30
Damascus will accept any decision of Syrian Constitutional Committee — Assad
Syrian President Bashar Assad said that "future elections will be held under the auspices of the Syrian state"
Russia to send Il-76 plane to extinguish fire in Serbia’s mountains
It was Serbia that asked Russia to send Il-76 to extinguish the blaze
Russia rejects proposals to modernize Vienna Document
"Even a technical reissuing of it makes no sense amid confrontation and NATO’s course to restrain Russia," a diplomat said
Russian envoy says details of Kosovo police's attack on UN staff member "shocking"
The United Nations Organization earlier announced results of the investigation into the Kosovo police's operation on May 28, in which two UN staff members were injured and detained
Russian latest nuclear-powered sub test-fires Bulava missile for first time during trials
The sub launched the missile from the White Sea towards the Kura range in the Far Eastern Kamchatka Region
US actions in Syria run counter to international law — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that military presence of Russia, Iran and Turkey in Syria was approved by the Syrian government
Turkey will not buy Russian Su-35 fighter jets, says defense minister
Turkey’s National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that "reports that Turkey will buy Su-35 fighter jets are not true"
Russian-Egyptian air defense forces start drills in Egypt
The Russian colonel emphasized that this is the first time such drills were held
Israeli justice minister approves extradition of Russian citizen to US — paper
Burkov’s case was considered by a court in Jerusalem behind closed doors
Corvette Gremyashchiy to carry Tsirkon hypersonic missiles, says Putin
According to experts, it is impossible to intercept this missile with the existing missile interceptor means
Kurdish units may join Syria’s Armed Forces — daily
The newspaper says that Damascus pushes for the disbandment of the Syrian Democratic Forces, the People’s Protection Units and police squads so that they join the Syrian army and law enforcement bodies
Chile’s authorities cancel APEC summit in Santiago in November amid protests
The protests that developed into street riots and clashes with police began in Santiago on October 14 following metro fare hikes
NATO Secretary General failed to help Ukraine resolve its main issue — Russian official
Russian Federation Council member Konstantin Kosachev commented on the speech by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg delivered to the Ukrainian parliament
Lavrov says Kurdish issue must not inflame tensions in the region
Lavrov stressed that the Kurdish issue in Syria is a problem that cannot be neglected
Latest Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile systems arrive for Russia’s Baltic Fleet
The systems have arrived for the troops after successful drills with a live-fire exercise
Russia worried over US’ developing cruise missile program — senior diplomat
Moscow is getting ready for any scenario in the face of the potential deployment of medium- and shorter-range missiles in Europe by the United States
Thai Airways plane makes emergency landing at Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport
The reason was that one of the passengers felt sick
Press review: NASA begs Roscosmos for seats on Soyuz and what’s fueling Kurdish separatism
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, November 1
Russian defense ministry says has no proof of Islamic State leader’s extermination
Russia’s defense ministry has no reliable information about an operation by US forces in the Turkey-controlled part of the Idlib de-escalation zone aimed at another extermination of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the ministry’s spokesman, Igor Konashenkov, said
Russian military police in Syria depart for joint patrol with Turkey
The patrol mission will be conducted by a convoy of three Tigr all-terrain infantry mobility vehicles and one BTR armored personnel carrier
Roscosmos to make 2 extra spaceships to deliver NASA astronauts to orbital outpost
Roscosmos chief gave instructions to allocate funds for making two additional Soyuz MS manned spaceships
Sky News Arabia: Assad’s forces, Turkish troops clash in northeastern Syria
The TV channel is citing independent Syrian sources
Minsk ready to revise its response to deployment of US tanks in Lithuania
The US offered explanations to Belarus regarding its plans for stationing extra military contingents in Lithuania
LPR says Ukraine changed its tone at Minsk talks on Donbass
The Contact Group on settlement in eastern Ukraine met in Minsk on Tuesday, October 29
Nigeria will never forget Russia’s assistance during civil war, says president
The Nigerian president described Russia as a responsible partner in Nigeria’s development
Kremlin says Russians’ interest in Putin’s past is ‘quite natural’
The Kremlin spokesman has commented on the appearance of Putin’s performance evaluation report during his KGB career in the exposition
Russian intel says ironclad evidence of IS ringleader’s death hasn’t been provided
On October 27, US President Donald Trump said that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had been killed during a special operation in Idlib Governorate, he thanked Russia, Iraq, Syria and Turkey for their assistance
