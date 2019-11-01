Russian human rights center penalized for violating foreign agent law

The penalty was imposed based on "an administrative offense protocol filed by Roskomnadzor (the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media) because the Facebook page of Memorial’s branch in Ingushetia had no label indicating it was a foreign agent," the court source said.

Meanwhile, lawyer Mikhail Buryukov told TASS on Friday. The judge voiced her decision very formally, without details, he noted. "It is still unclear why the court had adhered to Roskomnadzor’s reasons without taking into consideration ours," the attorney stressed.

If the human rights center is penalized three times for violating the law on foreign agents, this could serve as grounds to shut down the organization. This stands out as a key reason why Memorial seeks to challenge the court’s Friday decision, the lawyer explained.

On October 22, the Tverskoy court imposed the same verdict on Memorial. The organization and its Board Chairman Yan Rachinsky were fined 300,000 rubles because the YouTube video portal of the Ingush mission had no label or mark indicating it was a foreign agent.