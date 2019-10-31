Twitter moves to ban political advertising — CEO

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The Twitter microblogging platform will stop publishing political advertising starting from November 22, the company's CEO, Jack Dorsey, said on his page on Wednesday.

"We've made the decision to stop all political advertising on Twitter globally. We believe political message reach should be earned, not bought," Dorsey said.

"While internet advertising is incredibly powerful and very effective for commercial advertisers, that power brings significant risks to politics, where it can be used to influence votes to affect the lives of millions," he added.

At the same time, Dorsey stressed that the move will in no way affect the freedom of speech.

The ban will go into force on November 22, he added.