Russia experienced over 40% plunge in drug-induced crimes, says prosecutor’s office

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The number of people who committed crimes under the influence of drugs in Russia this year has almost halved, according to the statistics of the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office for the nine months of this year.

"The number of people who committed crimes under the influence of drugs has dropped 43.3% (from 11,472 to 6,508)," the Prosecutor General’s Office reported. The number of crimes committed under the influence of drugs also decreased to 8,170 which is 41% lower than last year, and more than half of them — 4,500 crimes — were felonies (a 40% drop).

According to the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office, the highest drop in drug offences was reported in St. Petersburg (with a decrease of 1,500), followed by the Bashkortostan Region (with a decline of 743), the Moscow Region, Moscow and the Buryatia Region.

That said, the most crimes linked to illegal drug trafficking were reported in the North Ossetia-Alania Region (24.1%), St. Petersburg (19.1%), the Ingushetia Region (17.5%), Chechnya (16.8%), and the Dagestan (16.7%) and Kabardino-Balkaria Regions (16.4%).

Still, the Prosecutor General’s Office noted that almost one in three crimes (30.8% of all the crimes detected) had been committed under the influence of alcohol (32.5% in 2018). There was a 8.4 percent decline in alcohol-induced crimes (to 248,000). The highest drop in the number of alcohol-related offences was noted in the Bashkortostan (down 1,670), Kemerovo (down 1,413), Krasnoyarsk (down 1,000), Moscow and Chelyabinsk Regions. A total of 230,000 people who committed crimes under the influence of alcohol, including 3,200 minors, were identified in the first three quarters of the year.