Putin inaugurates monument to prominent Russian statesman Primakov

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Late Russian politician and diplomat Yevgeny Primakov has always prioritized Russia’s interests and supported the idea of a multipolar world, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the opening ceremony of a monument to Primakov on Tuesday.

"At every stage of his rich and full life, he prioritized the interests of his motherland. He never tried to win anybody’s favor, he was not afraid of difficult tasks, resolving them in a professional and calm way, making his will known. When it was necessary, he was able to find a balance, get to the gist of the situation, carefully consider all the details and provide a comprehensive analysis of any tough issue. He understood and felt the future prospects. Primakov’s method repeatedly helped raise the accuracy of predictions in many spheres, look into the future and create a unique strategy," Putin said.

The Russian leader noted that Primakov’s memory lives on in Russia and abroad.