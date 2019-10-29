Russian journalists begin media-tour on China's Hainan

SANYA, October 29. /TASS/. Representatives of the Russian media are taking part in press-tour dubbed "Captivating Hainan as seen by the Russian media", which runs on October 25-November 1 in the South Chinese province.

Nine journalists from eight Russian media outlets went on the press tour, including TASS, Rossiya Segodnya, Trud newspaper, Pravda newspaper and others. Within a week media representatives will visit such cities as Sanya, Haikou, Qionghai, Danzhou and Changjiang, getting to know local customs and culture.

According to the organizers, the media-tour for Russian journalists will help Russian readers to learn more about the Chinese island. In turn, the head of the People’s Daily newspaper branch on Hainan Chen Weiguang noted that the Russians' visit will boost cooperation and development of a free trade zone and a free port with Chinese features.

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.