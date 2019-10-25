More than 100 companies to take part in 'green' cars expo on Hainan

HAIKOU, October 25. /TASS/. More than hundred companies are expected to take part in Hainan's IV New Energy and Electric Vehicle Exhibition. According to the event's official website, the exhibition will run on October 25-27 in the city of Haikou.

The main theme of this year's car show is dubbed New Era, New Energy, New Opportunities. It will be held in the Hainan International Exhibition Complex in six pavilions with a total area of ​​more than 35,000 square meters.

The German car producers BMW and Volkswagen, Japanese Toyota and Honda, as well as Chinese companies, in particular, electric car manufacturer BYD, Geely, BAIC New Energy, Hongqi etc. They are reported to present their models of electric cars, as well as hybrid vehicles.

The visitors may also see the latest models of charging stations, innovative technologies in the field of production of cars using alternative energy sources and the latest discoveries in road transport infrastructure.

According to the organizers, a number of forums and conferences, as well as speeches by industry experts and scientists will also be held on the sidelines of the show. According to forecasts, over 60,000 people will visit the exhibition within three days.

To the year 2030 with no gas

In order to combat environment pollution and protect ecology, the Hainan authorities intend to completely stop selling cars with conventional gasoline and diesel engines on the island by 2030. For these purposes, the government will encourage the residents to buy electric vehicles and hybrids, as well as develop the infrastructure necessary for them.

Starting from August 1, 2018, the authorities have already introduced a special quota for obtaining state-standard numbers for ordinary types of vehicles. Meanwhile, according to the last year's data, there were more than 23,000 "green" cars registered on Hainan, which is about 1.8% of the total number of cars on the island. In order to service eco-friendly vehicles there are more than 4.600 charging stationins in the province.

Since 2019, according to the authorities, all companies and state-owned enterprises on the island are committed to switching to "green" cars. By 2030, they plan to install about 940,000 spots for recharging electric and hybrid cars on the island.