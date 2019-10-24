Court in Moscow arrests Russian citizen suspected of treason

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Moscow’s Lefortovo District Court has placed Alexei Valuyev, who is suspected of treason, in detention. The court’s press secretary, Kseniya Pervovlasenko, told TASS that he was arrested on October 14.

"On October 14, the Lefortovo District Court of Moscow selected a two-month custody, that is until December 12, as a measure of restriction for Alexei Valuyev, who is suspected of committing a crime stipulated in Section 275 of the Russian Criminal Code," the court’s representative said.

The case was classified, and the court session was closed.