32 children to return to Russia from Iraqi prisons

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Anna Kuznetsova reported that documents are ready for the return to Russia of 32 children who are staying in Iraqi prisons with their parents.

The commissioner for children’s rights earlier reported that a group of 30 Russian children, who got into Iraqi prisons together with their parents, will get back home.

"Yes, the number of children has grown. Not all decisions were immediately made on the possible transfer of a child to parents, in fact. Now we’ve found families for all the children. Thirty-two children will be transferred… the documents for them are ready," Kuznetsova told journalists on Thursday.

The commissioner for children’s rights added that some parents (citizens of foreign states) made the decision to obtain Russian citizenship. "If they obtain Russian citizenship, we will return four more minors as Russian nationals," Kuznetsova noted.