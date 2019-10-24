Another center for prevention of infectious disease may be set up in Africa, says Putin

SOCHI, October 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes it is necessary to give thought to creating another research center in Africa for the prevention of infectious disease identical to the one that already operates in the Republic of Guinea. He put forward such a proposal at the Russia-Africa summit on Thursday.

"There are good prospects for cooperation in the medical science and health care," Putin said. "In the Republic of Guinea a research center of epidemiology and prevention of dangerous infectious disease operates successfully. It might be possible to explore the possibility of creating another such center in Africa."

Putin said that personnel training and education in general was another promising field for cooperation with African countries. Currently more than 17,000 students from Africa study in Russia.

"The annual quota for African students is nearly two thousand," Putin said. "We will see what can be done to increase it.".