UN urges African countries to join global media agreement

SOCHI, October 23. /TASS/. African media outlets should take an active part in the global media agreement on cooperation between the United Nations and the mass media in implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, Vladimir Kuznetsov, head of the UN Information Center in Moscow, said on Wednesday at a forum of news agencies organized by TASS on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit.

"I ask you, dear representatives of African media outlets, to take an active part in the work of the global agreement, which provides a unique opportunity and resources to inform masses about practical measures and achievements in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals," Kuznetsov said. "Cooperation within the framework of the global agreement helps journalists to mobilize various countries’ efforts in order to find practical solutions to the objectives defined in the 2030 agenda."

"Only by joining efforts can we transform the world in our aspiration for a society of prosperity, security and justice where no one will be out in the cold," the UN representative said.

Kuznetsov conveyed greetings from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications Melissa Fleming to the forum participants.

At the Russia-Africa Summit and economic forum, TASS is hosting a forum of Russia-Africa news agencies. Among them are panel sessions ‘The Role of Media in Russian-African Relations’ and "Africa’s New Media amid Global Challenges.’

On October 23-24, the resort city of Sochi will host the Russia-Africa Summit, co-chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egypt’s head of state Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. The leaders of all 54 African countries were invited to come, and at least 40 of them have already confirmed their participation. Eight major African integration associations and organizations are also involved in the event. On the summit’s sidelines, an economic forum will take place, which will be attended by the continent’s heads of state, and representatives of the business community and government agencies. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the event, and TASS is the official photo host agency of the summit and economic forum.