Moscow’s court fines Memorial $ 4,700 for violation of rules of foreign agent’s work

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Moscow’s Tverskoi Court has fined the human rights society Memorial 300,000 rubles ($4,700) for violation of the rules for carrying out activity by an organization that was recognized as a foreign agent, the court’s press service told TASS.

"On October 22, Moscow’s Tverskoi District Court ruled to recognize the Memorial international educational, charitable and human rights society guilty of committing an administrative violation stipulated in Part 2 Section 19.34 of the Russian Administrative Code (the publishing or spread by a non-commercial organization that performs functions of a foreign agent of materials and (or) their spread without a note that they were spread by a foreign agent) and ruled a 300,000 ruble administrative fine," the court said.

In 2016, Memorial was listed as a non-commercial organization that performs functions of a foreign agent.