Bulgaria says ‘welcome’ to Russian tourists, says deputy PM

"Russia is an extremely important partner for Bulgaria in the tourism sector and we always say ‘You are welcome’ to Russian tourists," said Zaharieva.

SOFIA, October 18. /TASS/. Bulgaria will be expanding cooperation with Russia in tourism, so it seeks to facilitate the issuance of visas for Russian tourists, Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said in an interview with TASS ahead of her visit to Moscow.

"Russia has frequently emphasized that Bulgaria is a quiet and safe location for Russian holiday makers, especially for organized groups of children," she said. "A similar language, similar culture, history and traditions make human contacts easier. Simultaneously, we strike a balance between the cost and quality in the travel industry and provide vast opportunities for holidaying - summer and winter tourism as well as health, sightseeing and gourmet tourism," she said.

According to the deputy prime minister, 511,701 Russian tourists visited Bulgaria in 2018 and that index helped the country to be ranked sixth. In January-July 2019, Bulgaria saw a 12.4% decline in Russian tourist arrivals compared to 2018.

"I hope that we will be able to join efforts for compensating this downturn," Zaharieva said.

Visas

The Bulgarian foreign minister pointed out that when offering travel opportunities to Russians, Bulgaria abides by the visa policy of the European Union, including by the Russia-EU agreement on the facilitation of the issuance of visas.

"I would like to recall that Russian citizens who have a common Schengen visa, a visa for long-term stay or a residence permit issued by a state that has accepted the Schengen legislation, Switzerland and Liechtenstein, Croatia, Romania and Cyprus do not need to obtain a Bulgarian entry visa to," the foreign minister said.

"The foreign ministry take measures every year to facilitate the visa application process for Russian citizens. Consular services have been continuously upgraded to make them completely quick and comfortable for citizens, especially for last moment travelers," she added. "Since 2019, visas are to be issued at 59 visa centers in Russia’s largest cities, besides three consular services in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Yekaterinburg so that Russian citizens can save both time and money. Each year, our consular services draw up detailed instructions for priority facilitation of multiple visas in parallel with the general visa policy of the European Union," Zaharieva said in conclusion.