Russian foreign ministry discusses protection of Russian citizens’ rights

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has held a session of the Russian Foreign Ministry on ensuring the protection of Russian citizens’ rights abroad, the ministry informed in a message on Friday.

"An analysis of the existing means of control over the adherence to the rights and legal interests of Russians on the territory of foreign states, along with the methods of consular and diplomatic protection of these citizens has been carried out. The access of our citizens to various legal mechanisms to reinstate these rights in case they are violated has also been considered," the Russian Foreign Ministry noted. "These issues are among the priority goals of Russian diplomatic missions and consular offices."

The ministry added that Russia would continue using all available platforms of international and regional organizations, as well as various non-governmental human rights organizations "to counter the irresponsible policy of certain foreign states violating the established human rights principles and allowing for systemic discrimination of Russian citizens."

"On the outcomes of the session, measures aimed at more effective use of the means of the Russian Foreign Ministry, its foreign offices and other interested Russian official bodies in the area of protection of rights and interests of Russian citizens abroad were approved. Decisions on developing new instruments of protection were made," the Russian Foreign Ministry states.