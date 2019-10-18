Final farewell for Russian cosmonaut Alexei Leonov, Kim Jong-un riding a horse on Mount Paektu, a standoff between a Tibetan fox and a marmot, along with more of this week’s best snapshots. So, have a look at the world in pictures from the TASS photo gallery.
This week in photos: Final farewell for Leonov, Kim on horseback and marmot taken aback
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
Photo {{sliderIndex+1}} from 11
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visiting a settlement of the Kalash people in Chitral, Pakistan, October 16© Samir Hussein/Pool/Getty Images
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov and Russia's Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov visiting the library at the Qasr Al Watan presidential palace, Abu Dhabi, October 15© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
People are seen by a portrait of Russian cosmonaut Alexei Leonov, who made the first spacewalk in 1965, as they walk to pay their last respects during a farewell ceremony at Federal Military Memorial Cemetery in Mytishchy, outside Moscow, Russia, October 15. The legendary cosmonaut died at the age of 85© AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un riding a horse in the snow on Mount Paektu, October 16. Paektu Mountain is the highest mountain in North Korea and Northeast China© KCNA
A standoff between a Tibetan fox and a marmot, captured at China's Qilian Mountains National Nature Reserve. Yongqing Bao won Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019 for this image, called “The Moment”© Yongqing Bao/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
American actor and martial artist Steven Seagal giving an aikido master class during the 2nd International Budo Festival at the Fili sports complex, Moscow, Russia, October 12© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS
Kurt Busch, Jimmie Johnson, Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson colliding in Turn 3 during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, USA, October 14© AP Photo/Greg McWilliams
Birds are seen on the back of a giraffe in the Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya, October 15© REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Protesters run as tear gas is fired by police in a new day of clashes, in Quito, Ecuador, October 13© EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar
Melted traffic lights are seen after clashes of demonstrators after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 17© REUTERS/Jon Nazca
The Radcliffe Women's Heavyweight Crew team trains on the Charles River in preparation for the Head of the Charles Regatta in Cambridge, October 16© Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Russia to retain its role in Syria despite US-Turkish agreement, says expert
According to the expert, the suspension of Turkey’s campaign was predictable, because Ankara was under pressure from all sides
Read more
Press review: Far right keeps Zelensky at bay and Trump pushes Turkey towards Russia
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, October 16
Read more
Russia prepares draft on relocating UN First Committee from US to Europe
The draft has not yet been submitted to the committee, with the deadline expiring on Thursday
Read more
Syrian forces enter northeast Syria’s Raqqa
Earlier, the gov't forces established control over the town of Tabqa and the nearby airfield in Raqqa, also took under control several bridges through the Euphrates and 2 hydroelectric power stations
Read more
Turkey resumes operation in north Syria despite deal with US — media
Earlier, Erdogan agreed on a pause in the Turkish offensive in northern Syria
Read more
Russia, UAE sign agreements totaling $1.4 bln
The Russian president recalled that the Mubadala Emirates fund is one of the first partners of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, with whom they have implemented more than 45 projects worth $2.3 bln
Read more
Atlantic hegemony dying: Era of Western global intervention fading away, says report
The report points to Washington’s failed attempts to depose governments in Syria and Venezuela as well as to forcefully intervene in the Middle East
Read more
Erdogan promises to withdraw troops from Syria after defeating terrorists — Russian envoy
The Russian envoy recalled Russia’s position, stating that only Syrian troops should be located on the border between Syria and Turkey
Read more
Russia to send note to US embassy over incident in Severodvinsk
Severodvinsk is a city that foreign nationals need official permission to visit
Read more
Russian army puts up bridge in record time to deploy heavy arms, aid across Euphrates
Damascus main forces are gearing up for a mass crossing of the Euphrates
Read more
Syrian army gains full control of Manbij — Russian Defense Ministry
Manbij is located some 85 kilometers east of Aleppo
Read more
At least 36 pilgrims killed in bus accident in Saudi Arabia
The bus was carrying pilgrims from Asia and Middle East for the Umrah pilgrimage when it collided with a heavy truck
Read more
Putin and Erdogan discuss situation in Syria in telephone talks
The Kremlin press service said that the telephone talks were initiated by the Turkish side
Read more
Russia pays $9.3 mln to citizens after ECHR decisions in 2019
Since the beginning of this year the ECHR made around 250 decisions in cases against Russia, an official said
Read more
Wikileaks founder Assange probably tortured in UK detention, Lavrov says
The Russian foreign minister noted the importance of one-on-one contacts in diplomacy
Read more
Russia submits proposal on moving UN GA First Committee's sessions from New York
The United States did not issue visas on time to one-third of the Russian delegation to the UN General Assembly's First Committee session
Read more
Kremlin balks at interpreting Kiev’s call to disband Donbass republics
The Kremlin spokesman recalled that the Minsk agreements had been backed with the participation of the Donbass republics' representatives
Read more
US provided information on terrorist plotters in Russia, says FSB chief
In 2017, the US helped in the investigation of a plot to carry out a terrorist attack in the Kazan Cathedral in Russia’s St. Petersburg, while Moscow assisted in investigating the Boston Marathon blasts
Read more
S-400, Pantsir anti-aircraft missile systems repel enemy air attack in Crimea drills
The combat crews of air defense systems detected the notional enemy’s aircraft and helicopters and conducted electronic missile launches
Read more
S-400 deliveries to Turkey may be completed in November-December — Erdogan
In September 2017, Russia announced signing a $2.5 billion contract with Turkey on S-400 delivery
Read more
Russian military working to prevent conflicts in government-controlled regions of Syria
The United States announced earlier that they will be withdrawing troops from Syria
Read more
Kremlin hopes Turkey’s operation in Syria to be proportionate to security tasks
On October 9, Turkey launched a military operation in northern Syria
Read more
EU, London reach Brexit deal
The president of the European Commission urged the EU leaders to also endorse this agreement
Read more
Russian awaiting extradition to US in Israel is placed under close supervision
The issue of the Russian national's extradition might be decided in the near future, according to his lawyer
Read more
Erdogan, US Vice President Michael Pence end almost two-hour-long talks in Ankara
There have been no statements following the talks as yet
Read more
Russia live-fires ballistic and cruise missiles in Thunder-2019 drills
The submarines of the Northern and Pacific Fleets test-launched ballistic missiles from the Barents and Okhotsk Seas towards the Kura practice range in Kamchatka
Read more
Netanyahu asks Putin to pardon Israeli woman convicted in Russia
The 25-year-old Israeli was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison in Russia on drugs smuggling charges
Read more
All Syrian national lands must be put under Damascus’ control, says Russian diplomat
On October 9, Turkey launched a military operation in northern Syria
Read more
World’s largest air-cushion amphibious assault ship to undergo repairs at Baltic shipyard
The warship entered service with the Baltic Fleet in October 1991
Read more
Suspension of Turkish operation in Syria cannot be seen as a ceasefire — foreign minister
Turkey earlier announced that it will suspend the military operation in northeastern Syria for 120 hours
Read more
Press review: Turkey vows to clamp down on US and Trump pursuing trade truce with China
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, October 17
Read more
Press review: Huge deals seal Putin's Saudi tour and Turkey pushes Kurds into Assad’s arms
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, October 15
Read more
Putin presents King Salman of Saudi Arabia with Kamchatka falcon
King Salman handed Vladimir Putin a painting in response
Read more
Kurds launch counteroffensive, gain back control over Ras al-Ayn in northern Syria — media
According to the al-Hadath TV channel, there has been fierce fighting between the Kurds and the Turkish-backed Syrian armed opposition units in Ras al-Ayn’s outskirts
Read more
Syrian servicemen occupy two former US bases in Manbij — media
The bases were established two years ago to patrol Syria’s northern areas
Read more
Jet crash in Sheremetyevo has no effect on SSJ-100 demand
The tragedy happened on May 5, claiming 41 lives
Read more
Russia, Cuba sign memorandum on security cooperation
The memorandum was signed at the talks between Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev and Cuban Interior Minister Julio Cesar Gandarilla Bermejo in Havana on Tuesday
Read more
Venezuela ready to hand control of state oil company to Russia’s Rosneft — paper
The initiative was put forward with an aim to secure the writeoff of Venezuela’s debt to Russia in exchange
Read more
South Ossetia detects Georgian military buildup on its border
South Ossetia informed the European Union observer mission about the Georgian side’s actions via the hotline of the Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism (IPRM)
Read more