Denied medical treatment, Russian jailed in US struggles with excruciating pain, says wife

ROSTOV-ON-DON, October 18. /TASS/. Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko jailed in the United States is still deprived of any treatment and has no other option but to take painkillers and ointments, which he buys with his own money, in order to alleviate his unbearable pain, his wife Viktoria Yaroshenko told TASS on Friday.

"Yes, [he takes] painkillers. [In a shop at the jail] they can buy whatever they need — some anesthetics, antibiotics, and anti-bacterial ointments," Viktoria said adding that her husband has to buy these medications with money out of his own pocket.

Viktoria said that the Russian pilot still suffers from stomach problems and arthritis.

"Nothing has changed, everything is the same as before. No medical check-ups, no treatment," the wife complained.

According to her, doctors believe intensive treatment is needed to cure him from arthritis.

She explained that the doctors said they could do nothing, since his case has deteriorated to the point that his bones could break.

Nevertheless, Yaroshenko is in an upbeat mood and looking forward to the US authorities’ response to a request for his handover to Russia, according to the pilot’s wife.

Konstantin Yaroshenko was convicted in the United States on September 7, 2011 and sentenced to 20 years in prison. He pled not guilty and condemned his arrest as a provocation and the whole case as an utter set-up. Yaroshenko was transferred to the United States from Liberia, where he was arrested on May 28, 2010. Agents from the US Drug Enforcement Administration allegedly exposed Yaroshenko’s criminal intent to transport a large batch of cocaine.

The Russian authorities and the pilot’s family in Rostov-on-Don have repeatedly asked the United States to hand over Yaroshenko to Russia.