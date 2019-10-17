FSB chief says no conflict with messaging services, calls for compromise

SOCHI, October 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service Director Alexander Bortnikov said intelligence agencies are not entangled in a conflict with the owners of messaging services over access to encryption keys, but believes a compromise is needed there.

"Today, we don’t have any conflicts with anyone, except for the situation with [Pavel] Durov [the founder of the Telegram Messenger]. But as we see, Telegram while being on the territory of other countries is cooperating with the representatives of intelligence agencies, and enables them to use its resources," the FSB chief said in comments following an international gathering of intelligence, security and law enforcement top brass held in Sochi on Wednesday.

"Certainly, we are trying to establish necessary contacts and are looking for understanding that the threats we are facing are real and they affect not only those who are directly countering them, but also the structures that provide services to citizens," Bortnikov explained.

According to the FSB chief, modern technologies give unlimited opportunities for everyone, who can use them in their own interests. However, these opportunities must not harm security of states and citizens, Bortnikov said, noting that there was certain understanding on the necessary measures.

The major problem is the companies’ concerns over potential meddling in the users’ private life and violations of citizens’ freedoms and rights, he stressed. "But can there be freedom without security? Can a state be responsible for what is happening on the country’s soil, allowing these companies to somehow work, use communications and involve nearly all citizens in this process?" Bortnikov said.

"So, we need to look for compromise and to do this so that not only these structures could take part in detecting negative processes related to using their resources, including when exposing terrorist structures or persons linked with them. But it is vital to share this information with those working with this information and who are aware what and how to do with this," he noted.

The intelligence chief expressed hope that the understanding of the need to combine efforts on detecting threats would enhance the effectiveness of joint efforts.