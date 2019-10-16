Almost 90% of Russians believe robots should do dangerous work, poll reveals

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The recent study revealed that 89% of Russian citizens believe that robots should perform operations which are dangerous for humans. The study was conducted the Institute for Statistical Studies and Economics of Knowledge (ISSEK).

The institute’s analysts interviewed 7,500 Russians about their perception of robotization of workplace.

According to the study, three quarters of the respondents (74%) believe that labor robotization will lead to the disappearance of many occupations that currently exist.

"A significant part of the population suggests the advent of the era of robotics in the foreseeable future: 55% of respondents expect robots to replace people at most jobs soon. 38% of respondents disagree with this opinion and another 7% found it difficult to answer," according to the report.

However, few people think seriously about the risk of losing their jobs due to the development of automation and artificial intelligence technologies. The majority of employed population are skeptical about the quality of robots output compared to the quality of work done by humans: 44% of respondents are confident that robots won’t be able to do their work, while 35% think that robots are able to handle only part of the responsibilities. Only 16% of respondents believe that robots will be able to perform all their main working responsibilities.

"Russians see robots more likely as assistants, suitable for solving a limited range of tasks or performing simple work," the experts concluded.

ISSEK was founded in 2002 as a part of the National Research University - Higher School of Economics (HSE).