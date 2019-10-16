Russian senator slams Bulgaria’s Russophile movement head case as new phase of Russophobia

BELGRADE, October 16. /TASS/. Chair of the Russian Federation Council (parliament’s upper chamber) Commission for Protecting State Sovereignty and Preventing Interference in Internal Affairs Andrei Klimov has branded the case launched against Nikolai Malinov, chairperson of the National Movement of Russophiles, accused of espionage as another phase of Russophobia. The Russian delegation has reminded attendees of the Belgrade Strategic Dialogue conference about this story, he said.

"We again recalled the troubling case of Nikolai Malinov, Bulgarian, who was arrested first and then released from custody with his movement restricted. He is accused of spying for Russia just because he has visited Russia 30 times, is saying that it is necessary to be friends with Russia and heads an association of Russia’s friends. This just a new phase of Russophobia. The person faces 15 years behind bars and no one knows here about it - a sad observation," he lamented.

Klimov underlined that conference attendees "are aware of various strolls down Moscow’s boulevards, which led to 10 days of custody and sometimes 15 for specific conduct, while the fact that a person is staring down 15 years of prison under the legislation dating back to 1978 for visiting Moscow, delivering lectures in Moscow on Russia’s friends movements in Bulgaria and organizing meets of friends of Russia and Bulgaria is unheard of here." "We did the work and talked about this topic," the senator underlined.

In September, Bulgaria’s chief prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov accused Nikolai Malinov of espionage. According to Tsatsarov, Malinov has been gathering data on Bulgarian foreign policy, along with other information, in the interest of the "Double-Headed Eagle" society and the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies (RISS). He added that Malinov had been released from custody on 50,000 leva bail (over $28,000) and issued a travel ban.

According to Bulgarian deputy prosecutor Ivan Geshev, Malinov’s efforts were allegedly aimed to support non-governmental organizations, create websites and a TV channel that would be used to exercise political influence.

In the wake of the accusations, Malinov said that he did not consider his actions to be in violation of the Bulgarian law or a threat to national security.