FSB boss spotlights surge in fatal school shootings abroad, IS widows, far-right terror

SOCHI, October 16. /TASS/. The problem of deadly school attacks has escalated in some countries, Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov said at an international meeting of intelligence, security and law enforcement chiefs in Sochi.

"The issue of ‘school terrorism’ has escalated recently in some countries," he pointed out.

"Some teens, who usually have difficulties with fitting into society, not only participate in the propaganda of mass murder along closed Internet communities but also carry out terrorist attacks for personal revenge," the FSB chief emphasized. According to him, "these teenagers are highly vulnerable to terrorist recruitment."

The FSB director also noted that the wives, widows and children of militants returning from hotspots might get involved in terrorist activities, which was dangerous because recruiters "count on the fact that intelligence services don’t closely monitor these people."

Bortnikov also highlighted the dangers of "right-wing terrorism" based on xenophobic sentiment, which leads to violence against foreigners. "We can already see that clandestine radical right-wing units are increasingly using the principles and methods of international terrorist organizations. I refer to their efforts to build networks, establish ties with foreign associates, practice ways to confront law enforcement agencies on the street, and travel to armed conflict zones in order to participate in military activities," the FSB chief specified.