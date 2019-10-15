Belarusian Prosecutor General’s Office releases Russian national

MINSK, October 15. /TASS/. The Belarusian Prosecutor General’s Office says it raised the issue of terminating the international search for Russian citizen Anna Bogacheva on the territory of the republic. Spokesman for the Belarusian Prosecutor General’s Office Dmitry Brylev told TASS about the decision on Tuesday.

"The Prosecutor General’s Office raised the issue of terminating the international search for Bogacheva on the Belarusian territory. She was released," the official said.

Brylev specified that the deputy prosecutor of Minsk’s Frunzensky District "did not see any reasons to apply detention measures against Bogacheva for her extradition."

Bogacheva was detained in Minsk in a hotel in light of her being on the international wanted list. In February 2018, the US authorities charged 13 Russian citizens, including Anna Bogacheva, and three Russian organizations with attempts to interfere with US political processes and the 2016 presidential race. According to the bill of indictment prepared by former Special Counsel for the US Department of Justice Robert Mueller’s office, Bogacheva worked in the Internet Research Agency, which allegedly carried out this intervention. According to the US Department of Justice, Washington is going to strive for the Russian defendants’ extradition to the US.