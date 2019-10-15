Hainan receives special award for participating in China's 70th anniversary festivities

HAIKOU, October 15. /TASS/. Hainan province received an Innovation award following the parade and festive demonstrations marking the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China in the capital on October 1, www.hinews.cn reported.

According to the publication, the organizers of the event with hundreds of thousands participants have acknowledged the island's installation Great New Hainan the most modern among other 34 Chinese regions.

As theHainan authorities clarified, the platform has been created for many months since March 2019 with the participation of nine government agencies. "Our main goal was to demonstrate the achievements of the region, and to demonstrate its brightest features," a representative of the island’s administration said.

Hainan province's achievements in space exploration, innovation, international trade and other fields were presented during the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China celebrations at Tiananmen Square in downtown Beijing. During the festive procession, miniatures of the Hainan Cosmodrome in Wenchang, the conference hall in Boao, where the Asian Economic Forum is held annually, and the port for international cruise ships, were demonstrated. The platform also showed the scenic landscape of the Phoenix island in Sanya, the province's rainforests, as well as Hainan's projects in conducting deep-sea research and a world beauty pageant.

On October 19, the platform will be delivered to the island, and afterwards it will travel to all its counties and towns in order to once again remind about the holiday that took place in Beijing. Up until October 7, the Great New Hainan installation was on display at the Beijing Olympic Park. In the near future, the platform, resembling a cruise liner, will become one of the new Haikou attractions.