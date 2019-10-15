Another participant in July 27 civil unrest detained in Moscow

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Investigators have detained another participant in the July 27 unauthorized rally in central Moscow, Alexander Mylnikov, the Investigative Committee's press service told TASS, noting that he is suspected of using force against an officer of the Russian National Guard Troops Service.

"The Russian Investigative Committee detained Alexander Mylnikov, whose location was being determined, under the criminal case on civil disorder and the use of violence against officials. His actions are regarded as having elements of crime stipulated under Part 1 Section 318 of the Russian Criminal Code ("The use of violence against an official")," the Investigative Committee reported.

According to the investigators, during the July 7 rally Mylnikov, Yegor Lesnykh and Maxim Martintsov struck an officer of the Russian National Guard Troops Service down to the ground and started beating him.