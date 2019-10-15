DNA-base of Russia's Investigative Committee establishes individuals behind 182 crimes

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Investigators have determined suspects in 182 crimes this year thanks to the DNA-base of the Investigative Committee. Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin commented in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"We accumulate the retrieved information into a single DNA-base of the Investigative Committee. To date, 31,988 genetic profiles were registered and checked following expert examinations," he said. "This year, prints in 182 crimes were identified after checks on the DNA record."

Bastrykin pointed out that genetic data from a crime scene may sometimes coincide with the data of a perpetrator under another criminal case. He noted that now the DNA research plays a key role in disclosing crimes. In particular, the study of biological prints and determining DNA profiles may attest to a serial nature of unsolved crimes. Since the beginning of the year, the investigators determined suspects under 25 undisclosed crimes based on DNA profiles. "Their detention is a question of time," Bastrykin stated.