Recognizing Poroshenko-forged church to deepen rift in Orthodoxy, warns bishop

"I see no willingness to foster dialogue on the part of Constantinople. We can see only actions aimed at ensuring that this hastily committed act is recognized by other Orthodox churches. This is a dead end, because a large portion of churches does not recognize it all the same. Therefore, this recognition can only exacerbate the existing rift," he stressed.

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Any recognition of the so-called Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) by local churches would exacerbate the current rift in Universal Orthodoxy, Chairman of the Moscow Patriarchate’s Department for External Church Relations, Metropolitan Hilarion of Volokolamsk, told TASS.

In his view, resolving the crisis between the Moscow and Constantinople Patriarchates will take a lot of time.

"One can hardly expect Constantinople to rescind the Tomos [of Autocephaly], which it granted. Of course, the patriarch of Constantinople revoked the decision made by one of his predecessors 300 years ago, but we do not take such actions seriously and consider them to be insignificant from a canonical viewpoint. I believe it is too early to say that the situation is beginning to improve and the wound is healing. It seems that some time will pass before Orthodox churches find a joint solution to this predicament," he noted.

The Romfea Greek news agency earlier reported that the Greek Orthodox Church had recognized the right of Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople to grant autocephaly to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

Clerical rift in Ukraine

Ukraine’s leadership had embarked on forging a local Orthodox church independent of the Moscow Patriarchate in the country once it came to power after the 2014 coup. In April 2018, then Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko sent a letter to Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople requesting autocephaly for his newly planned Ukrainian church. The Poroshenko regime cobbled together a "unification council" that was held in Kiev on December 15, which announced the creation of this breakaway ecclesiastical establishment, the so-called Orthodox Church of Ukraine. The Tomos of Autocephaly (a clerical decree on establishing an independent church) was handed over to its head, Metropolitan Epiphanius, on January 6, 2019.