Russia ready to discuss visa-free travel with Saudi Arabia

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Agency for Tourism (Rostourism) is ready to discuss visa-free travel and direct flights with the Saudi Arabian side within the framework of the recently signed memorandum on mutual understanding.

The memorandum between Rostourism and the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) was signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to Riyadh on Monday. Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin and SCTH Board Chairman Ahmed al-Khateeb put their signatures under the document.

According to Rosturism, this is the first interstate document in the sphere of tourism between the two nations, which creates legal basis for cooperation and joint initiatives.

"The removal of visa restrictions is a topical issue of the bilateral agenda," the Russian federal agency said in a statement. "Earlier, Russia raised the question of possible visa-free travel between our nations, and we are ready to discuss this matter, which we consider to be very important. Speaking about plans in the sphere of tourism, it should also be mentioned that apart from simplifying visa formalities, we would also like to discuss the possibility of opening direct air traffic between Russia and Saudi Arabia."

According to the agency, direct flights would allow to intensify the exchange of tourists.

"We would also be glad to exchange experience in creating tourist clusters and promoting them on the international market," Rostourism said.

On September 27, it was announced that Saudi Arabia started issuing tourist visas to foreigners from 49 nations, including Russia. Saudi Arabia is in the list of countries whose nationals can visit Russian regions under the e-visa.

Currently, the e-visa travel is available for those entering Russia through transport hubs in the Russian Far East and the Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad. Since October 1, e-visas were introduced for Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg and the surrounding Leningrad Region. E-visas can become operational in the whole country starting from January 1, 2021.