Russian military handed over food to Daraa Province residents

EBTAA, October 13. /TASS/. Representatives of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria delivered food to the Daraa Province. Residents of Ebtaa town close to the border with Jordan received 3.5 tonnes of essential food, spokesman of the Center Major Denis Anisimov told reporters on Sunday.

"A humanitarian action with issue of individual food rations packed into bags with Russian and Syrian emblems took place in Ebtaa. The total weight of these rations was over 3.5 tonnes. We handed over such important food as flour, sugar, rice, tea, and condensed milk. Such help is highly needed in this city. We understand this from words of encouragement from local residents," Anisimov said.

Ebtaa is situated approximately 80 km southward of Damascus. The city returns under control of the government slightly more than a year ago.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill the tasks assigned to them after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. Representatives of the Center regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on aiding the refugees who are returning to their homes and evacuating civilians from the war-torn country’s de-escalation zones.